Claire Danes digs into mystic mystery in ‘The Essex Serpent’ on Apple TV+

Claire Danes says her first role after nearly a decade in hit drama “Homeland” was both “wonderful” and “scary”, going from playing a CIA officer to a grieving 19th century British widow in new Apple TV+ limited series “The Essex Serpent.”

“The Essex Serpent” follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Tom Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.

Lisa Keddie for Reuters:

“It felt wonderful… I loved finally being able to play somebody who was in relationship with other human beings because Carrie really wasn’t,” Danes told Reuters in an interview. “I kind of thought of her as like Edward Scissorhands, weirdly… she understood her volatility and she was very inclined to protect other people from that and so she isolated herself. Cora doesn’t have to, she was allowed to enjoy intimacy of varying kinds… That was fun but it was also kind of scary to be in uncharted territory.” While the mysterious serpent is feared by locals, Cora is intrigued to learn more about it. “I think the serpent is a symbol for people’s anxiety, for all of the myriad unknowns that plague us and worry us,” Danes said. “All of the characters are wrestling with quite a bit of internal tumult and this is a way for them to attempt to make sense of that and to fixate on something seemingly tangible and concrete.”

MacDailyNews Take: Here’s Apple’s official trailer for “The Essex Serpent” mini-series:

