Apple plummets 22% from January peak as tech stock selloff spreads

Apple shares fell on Thursday, with the stock now some 22% below its January peak as a selloff in technology stocks spreads to the world’s biggest companies.
Jeran Wittenstein, Subrat Patnaik, and Ryan Vlastelica for Bloomberg News:
The slump has erased about $696 billion in Apple’s market value since the Jan. 3 record, a slump that enabled Saudi Aramco — which has benefited from this year’s surge in oil prices — to overtake the tech giant as the world’s most valuable company.
The widespread tech weakness has been spurred by concerns about inflation and rising interest rates. The Nasdaq 100 Index has slumped more than 7% over the past four days and on track for a sixth straight negative week, its longest losing streak since 2012.]
While the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has been under pressure all year, Apple’s decline has been relatively recent. The stock has fallen nearly 10% this week alone amid mounting concerns about an economic slowdown.
The stock is still outperforming the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which has lost nearly 30% of its value this year, compared with Apple’s year-to-date decline of about 19%.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, yes, we’ll take sub-$140! Apple dividends are paid today and we’ll always reinvest at a deep discount!
8 Comments
I am staying the course, riding out the storms.
I’m selling. Then I’m holding that cash and wait until Apple stock tanks even more thanks to Bidenomics policies and regulations as they continue to make America Last because even Obama knows when he said “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f— things up.”
The best, uh, worst is yet to come!
AAPL getting absolutely SLAUGHTERED in the market right now. Massive, unrelenting selling. Staggering levels of volume, showing that wholesale liquidation of all AAPL shares is going on now. Massive institutional selling is underway completely destroying the share price.
Thank god we have Tim Cook’s buy backs! The knob slobbers will be happy to keep up with that but everyone else now knows what a complete and total fraud Tim Cook is. You do not see such crushing volume of selling when you have a shareholder base that BELIEVES in Apple.
Chief Apple knob slobber MDN was so happy to see the share price drop below $150. Now breaking $140 is almost here. Is MDN goes to just love it when $130 is crossed? $120?
Then there are the cretinous morons who rave about Apple’s “dividend”. Oh boy. Yes, I got my $2k dividend just now. That is a nice comfort to hold onto as I look at my $500k in losses so far.
FIRE Tim Cook!
You lost zero unless you stupidly sold, genius.
I am an old hand here with AAPL. You have to accept that this stock will lose 30% of the highest stock price at any time. It has always bounced back, but if you are buying on margin, FOLLOW MY RULE OR DIE.
Apple stocks tank further down to $139. It’s falling falling falling like the rest of others across the boards.
The drop in AAPL isn’t about Apple directly but about the market in general. A (self-inflected) Spike in energy cost triggered the inflation bomb. While “drunken sailor” spending by the fed is only dumping fuel on the fire. So don’t blame Apple directly for the drop in their stock price, but they did cheer for the fools in charge. Americans finical chickens are coming home to roost and farmer Biden is clueless what day it is much less what to do about the economy. Buy and hold AAPL past 2024
Looks like you are spot on MDN, under $140, time to buy. What a bargain