Apple’s Universal Control sheds beta tag in macOS 12.4

Signaling that Apple has corrected any major bugs or issues with the Universal Control months after its release in macOS 12.3, the feature is no longer tagged with the beta designation as of macOS 12.4 and iPadOS 15.5.

When using Universal Control, each device shows its own screen and apps, but you can use a single keyboard, mouse, or trackpad to move the cursor, type, and even copy content between them.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

In the latest macOS Monterey 12.4 and iPadOS 15.5 updates, released on Thursday, Apple has gotten rid of the “beta” tag attached to its Universal Control feature. As spotted by Rene Ritchie, the beta tag is gone in the macOS Monterey 12.4 Release Candidate, which dropped on Thursday. That’s likely because the feature has been well-received by users with few major complaints about its performance or functionality.

No more beta tag on Universal Control in the Monterey 12.4 RC! Nice! pic.twitter.com/wbY8onRHNI — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) May 12, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Expect to see macOS 12.4 released imminently, along with iOS 15.5, iPadOS 15.5, tvOS 15.5, and watchOS 8.6.

