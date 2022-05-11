Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy JP Richards resigns

Apple TV+ head of film marketing strategy JP Richards has resigned from his post, Variety reports citing “sources familiar with the tech giant.”

Matt Donnelly for Variety:

Richards notified his team of his departure on Wednesday morning, one insider said. He joined the company in January 2021 from Warner Bros., reporting to Apple’s head of video marketing Chris Van Amburg. Richards is said by sources to be circling several new opportunities. Apple is expected to name his replacement in the coming weeks, after narrowing down finalists.

During his tenure, the studio released films including Tom Holland’s “Cherry,” the landmark best picture Oscar winner “CODA,” Tom Hanks’ sci-fi adventure “Finch,” the staged musical “Come From Away,” and the Mahershala Ali drama “Swan Song.”

Richards last served as co-president in worldwide marketing at Warner Bros. Pictures, where he was internally beloved and oversaw development, strategy and execution of film campaigns — specifically in areas like digital marketing and media, multi-cultural marketing, branded content and promotional partnerships.