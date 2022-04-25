Satellite connectivity said coming in iPhone 14 this year, Apple Watch in 2023

According to Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman, the next-gen iPhone 14 will arrive with satellite connectivity and the Apple Watch will gain the capability in 2023.

Apple’s push to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone and Apple Watch will be focused on emergency situations, allowing users located in areas without cellular coverage to send texts to first responders and report crashes.

Alexandra Garrett for CNET:

Satellite connectivity, which was a rumored iPhone 13 feature that didn’t come to fruition, would allow you to send short texts to select contacts when out of cellular service range in emergency situations. The feature is also rumored to be coming to the iPhone 14 this fall.

MacDailyNews Take: So, to reiterate, this is not going to turn your iPhone into a “satellite phone,” but it will still be a useful feature for certain users, including those in Government & Public Safety, Transportation, Energy, Construction, Maritime, Agriculture, Forestry, etc.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.