Apple Music, several other Apple services hit with ‘issues’

A check of Apple’s official System Status page shows both the App Store and Apple Music as listed as having “issues.”

Ed Hardy for Cult of Mac:

The note for each simply says, “Users may be experiencing a problem with this service.” At last check on Monday morning, the issues had been going on for over an hour. In addition, the status page reports that Apple Pay and Apple Wallet had problems earlier today, but these have since been resolved.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s System Status page currently lists the App Store and Apple Music as the only two services with “issues,” currently.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.