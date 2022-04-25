Apple prepping M3 iMac for 2023, all-new iMac Pro

Mark Gurman reports in this week’s Bloomberg News’ “Power On” newsletter that, even before the official release of the M2 family of chips, Apple is already working on an M3 iMac, an all-in-one desktop expected to launch “at the end of next year at the earliest.”

Phillip Tracy for Gizmodo:

Gurman wrote earlier this month that Apple was prepping next-generation chips and testing at least nine Macs with four different versions of the M2 processor. He listed the MacBook Air, Mac mini, entry-level MacBook Pro, MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16, and Mac Pro as currently undergoing testing. Apple is also reportedly considering a Mac mini running on an M1 Pro chip. Gurman’s report also makes us wonder if Apple will skip an M2 iMac and go straight to the M3 after a lengthy 2.5-year break. That wouldn’t be a complete shock, considering Apple typically waits longer to update its iMac devices than it does with its laptops. I’m not so sold, and it seems nor is Gurman, who recently said an M2 iMac was in development and could debut in the next few months.

FYI: Still expecting an iMac Pro, for those wondering. M2 versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch and 24-inch iMac are also in development. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 8, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Gurman’s report concurs with none other than Ming-Chi Kuo:

Predictions for Apple's new desktop products:

1. 2022: More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED).

2. 2023: Mac Pro and iMac Pro. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.