6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max price will be at least $200 cheaper than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Believe it or not, Apple’s iPhone 14 family launch is less than six months away and users will have something new: the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, a “non-Pro” large screen iPhone for at least $200 less than the flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News “Power On” newsletter:

the overall design from the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 will stick around another year. Expect the same flat edges and rounded corners, but as I’ve reported in the past, a new notch on the Pro models. There will also be larger camera bumps to fit in new sensors.

That notch will include a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a circular cutout for the camera. That will be Apple’s solution until it’s able to fully embed Face ID and the front-facing camera into the display itself. That’s still at least three or four years away.

Speaking of displays, one of the biggest differences in the iPhone 14 lineup is that Apple is shaking up its screen sizes.

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14

• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max

• 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro

• 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max

So, for the first time, the non-Pro iPhone line will get a 6.7-inch screen option. I think that version of the phone will be extremely popular given that users will now be able to get Apple’s largest iPhone size for at least $200 less than before.