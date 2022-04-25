Apple TV+ wins its first-ever first BAFTA TV Awards

Apple today earned two 2022 BAFTA TV Awards for documentary special “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” and music docuseries “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” all currently streaming on Apple TV+. The BAFTA TV Awards honor the best British programs, performances and productions each year.

The powerful documentary special “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” earned the BAFTA TV Award for Editing: Factual, and the acclaimed music docuseries “1971: The Year Music Changed Everything” landed the BAFTA TV Award for Sound: Factual.

This marks Apple’s first BAFTA TV Awards wins and follows a string of accolades for Apple Original films, documentaries, and series earning 243 wins and 961 award nominations, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

In total, Apple TV+ landed two 2022 BAFTA TV Awards:

• Editing: Factual – Danny Collins and Mark Hammill, “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”

• Sound: Factual – Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim and Claire Ellis, “1971: The Year Music Changed Everything”

“1971: The Year Music Changed Everything”

In a tumultuous era, 1971 was a year of musical innovation and rebirth fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time. Stars reached new heights, fresh talent exploded onto the scene and boundaries expanded like never before. The eight-part docuseries is executive produced by Academy, BAFTA and Grammy Award winners Asif Kapadia (“Amy,” “Senna”) and James Gay-Rees (“Amy,” “Senna,” “Exit Through the Gift Shop”).

“9/11: Inside the President’s War Room”

The documentary special “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” tells the story of 9/11 through the eyes of the presidency by gaining unprecedented access to the key decision makers who responded for the nation. Narrated by Emmy Award winner Jeff Daniels (“The Looming Tower,” “The Comey Rule”), “9/11: Inside the President’s War Room” recounts the 12 hours after the strike on that momentous day, offering rare and unique insight into the dilemmas of decision-making against the clock, as those involved provide intimate, revealing and heartfelt details for the first time. The documentary special hails from an award-winning team including Grierson and Royal Television Society Award-winning director Adam Wishart (“Panorama”), Emmy Award-winning creative producer Simon Finch (“Inside North Korea’s Dynasty”) and BAFTA Award-winning executive producer Neil Grant (“Panorama”). Head of production is Serena Kennedy (“Panorama”).

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of "9/11: Inside the President's War Room" and "1971: The Year Music Changed Everything!"

