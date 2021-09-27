Apple’s ‘iPhone 14’ will get a ‘complete redesign’ in 2022

Apple’s new iPhone 13 offers some nice upgrades in battery life, cameras, camera features, a 20% smaller inelegant kludge (notch), and displays (ProMotion in the Pro models), but a much more significant leap is coming with 2022’s “iPhone 14” lineup, Bloomberg Technology’s Mark Gurman reports in his “Power On” newsletter.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg Technology’s “Power On”:

Compared with the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is no major step up. But this phone is clearly meant to spur upgrades from pre-5G iPhone models, and it will hold Apple over until more significant iPhone changes arrive over the next few years.

In my testing, ProMotion was the most noticeable upgrade. Moving through home screens, launching apps and scrolling are all incredibly smooth. It’s a day-and-night change, and it boggles my mind that it took Apple this long to implement… [as] Apple’s own iPad Pro popularized the feature almost four and a half years ago. It’s awesome on the iPhone.

Apple will have to get more dramatic with next year’s overhaul… The minor changes this year also mean that Apple’s engineers were working behind the scenes on bigger things that will take more time. With the iPhone 14, you can expect new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign.