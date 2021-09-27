Apple CEO Tim Cook buys $10.1 million home in Southern California

It’s now confirmed that the mystery Silicon Valley buyer who paid $10.1 million for a home in La Quinta’s celebrity-infested Madison Club back in 2018 was Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Back in March 2020, Cook, Apple SVP Eddy Cue, and several other individuals were exposed to COVID-19 during a private La Quinta birthday party for his Madison Club neighbor Lucian Grainge.

James McClain for The Dirt:

Developed by Discovery Land Company, guard-gated Madison Club has become primarily known for expensive homes, its highly-ranked Tom Fazio-designed course, and for its many celebrity residents. Other Madison Club homeowners include Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Cindy Crawford, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Nike founder Phil Knight and Scooter Braun. Though the MLS listing service says Cook paid $10.1 million for his Madison Club estate, public records list the amount at “only” $9.1 million. Either way, he got a deal on the place. The property had been listed at $11.5 million; with desert home values still skyrocketing, the .8-acre spread is likely worth somewhere near $12 million today. But with a reputed $1.5 billion net worth, it’s unlikely Cook needs the extra equity. Spanning 10,000 square feet, the sprawling home is vaguely Germanic in all its hard-edged and austere glory. Spec-built by a developer and completed in late 2018, place is essentially color-free throughout… All of the home’s five bedrooms have their own ensuite full bathrooms, and there are additionally two powder rooms on the premises. Other amenities include a lounge, executive office and a wet bar with custom billiard table. There are also two kitchens, one a gourmet affair and the other a “butler’s” kitchen, each appointed with top-of-the-line stainless appliances. Automated glass pocket doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living. The home’s backyard faces due west, ideal for a Madison Club residence because that view captures the ruggedly beautiful Santa Rosa Mountains. Out back, there’s an infinity-edged swimming pool with its own swim-up bar and Baja shelf for watery sunbathing, plus a patio with a firepit and built-in BBQ center. Air-conditioned loggias provide the perfect place for al fresco entertaining

MacDailyNews Note: For those interested, all available properties at The Madison Club are listed here.