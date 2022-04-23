Apple expected to show shareholders the money on April 28th

After adding $90 billion to its share repurchasing plan and increasing its dividend 7% last year, Apple is expected to reveal this year’s capital return plans to shareholders in its Q222 earnings report after the bell on Thursday, April 28th.
Apple typically announces its latest buyback and dividend strategies in conjunction with its March-quarter earnings, and this year’s update could be the “most incremental potential positive” element of Apple’s entire report, according to Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers.
The company continues to be a cash-generating machine, and with its shares only yielding about 0.5%, Rakers expects that Apple could add at least $90 billion to its buyback program and raise its dividend by upward of 10%.
[Apple] shipped more than $100 billion in total to investors in its most recent fiscal year.
CFRA’s Angelo Zino sees the potential for a more buyback-heavy update, predicting a $100 billion increase to Apple’s share-repurchase authorization and a roughly 7% bump to its dividend.
MacDailyNews Take: We expect the dividend for Apple shareholders to come in around $0.24 per share with an outside chance of a nice round quarter ($0.25) per share and buybacks of $90 billion at the very least.
Analysts’ consensus (FactSet) expect to see Apple report $1.43/share in Q2, up from $1.40 a share a year earlier. Estimize’s average estimate is $1.51/share. The FactSet consensus calls for $94.11 billion Q2 revenue and Estimize projects $95.7 billion, versus $89.58 billion YoY (Q221).
As always, we’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are available after market close, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT on Thursday, April 28th.
