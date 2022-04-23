Apple expected to show shareholders the money on April 28th

After adding $90 billion to its share repurchasing plan and increasing its dividend 7% last year, Apple is expected to reveal this year’s capital return plans to shareholders in its Q222 earnings report after the bell on Thursday, April 28th.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Apple typically announces its latest buyback and dividend strategies in conjunction with its March-quarter earnings, and this year’s update could be the “most incremental potential positive” element of Apple’s entire report, according to Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers. The company continues to be a cash-generating machine, and with its shares only yielding about 0.5%, Rakers expects that Apple could add at least $90 billion to its buyback program and raise its dividend by upward of 10%. [Apple] shipped more than $100 billion in total to investors in its most recent fiscal year. CFRA’s Angelo Zino sees the potential for a more buyback-heavy update, predicting a $100 billion increase to Apple’s share-repurchase authorization and a roughly 7% bump to its dividend.

MacDailyNews Take: We expect the dividend for Apple shareholders to come in around $0.24 per share with an outside chance of a nice round quarter ($0.25) per share and buybacks of $90 billion at the very least.

Analysts’ consensus (FactSet) expect to see Apple report $1.43/share in Q2, up from $1.40 a share a year earlier. Estimize’s average estimate is $1.51/share. The FactSet consensus calls for $94.11 billion Q2 revenue and Estimize projects $95.7 billion, versus $89.58 billion YoY (Q221).

As always, we’ll have Apple’s results for you as soon as they are available after market close, right around 1:30pm PDT / 4:30 pm EDT on Thursday, April 28th.

