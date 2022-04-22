Spotlight could shine on new M2-powered Mac mini at WWDC 2022

New rumors suggest that Apple will be spotlighting a new M2-powered MacBook Air at its WWDC 2022 event starting on June 6, alongside a new M2 Mac mini.

Matt Hanson for TechRadar:

In some respects, this isn’t too surprising, as when the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), which saw the debut of Apple’s M1 chip, launched, Apple also released a new Mac mini (M1, 2020) which also came with the M1 chip. So, if Apple is indeed planning on releasing a new MacBook Air, it makes sense that it would also show off a Mac mini as well to help showcase the new M2 chip.

Hearing the M2 MacBook Air and the M2 Mac mini at WWDC. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) April 21, 2022

Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) is, as the name suggests, primarily aimed at developers working on software and apps for Apple’s devices. It’s not usually associated with big hardware reveals. However, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility, either. Apple has in the past announced new hardware at WWDC, such as the HomePod and iMac Pro in 2017 and the new Mac Pro in 2019.

MacDailyNews Take: Earlier this month, Mark Gurman reported for Bloomberg News that Apple had begun internal testing of several new Mac models powered by next-generation M2 chips, including:

• A MacBook Air with an M2 chip, codenamed J413. This Mac will have eight CPU cores, the components that handle the main processing, and 10 cores for graphics. That’s up from eight graphics cores in the current MacBook Air.

• A Mac mini with an M2 chip, codenamed J473. This machine will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air. There’s also an “M2 Pro” variation, codenamed J474, in testing.

• An entry-level MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, codenamed J493. This too will have the same specifications as the MacBook Air.

• A 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and “M2 Max” chips, codenamed J414. The M2 Max chip has 12 CPU cores and 38 graphics cores, up from 10 CPU cores and 32 graphics cores in the current model, according to the logs. It will also have 64 gigabytes of memory.

• A 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, codenamed J416. The 16-inch MacBook Pro’s M2 Max will have the same specifications as the 14-inch MacBook Pro version.

• A Mac Pro, codenamed J180. This machine will include a successor to the M1 Ultra chip used in the Mac Studio computer.

