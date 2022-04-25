Apple said to up iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max production by 10 million units

Apple will increase iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max production by 10 million units for the second calendar quarter of the year, DigiTimes reports.

DigiTimes (via machine translation):

Apple is rumored to expand its production plan for the iPhone 13 in the second quarter of 2022. Among them, the production of high-end models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is planned to increase by about 10 million units, and relevant Apple supply chain players are expected to benefit.

Sami Fathi for MacRumors:

The report suggests an improving situation with Apple’s supply chain, which has been struggling to meet demand amid COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions in China. The ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, announced in September 2021, offer… a ProMotion display, bolstered camera capabilities with low-light improvements, a smaller notch, and faster performance. In its spring refresh of the ‌iPhone‌ lineup, Apple introduced a new Alpine Green color for the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

MacDailyNews Take: Good news for Apple and the continued popularity of high-end iPhone is great news for iPhone ASP.

