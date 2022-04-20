New video reveals lust-worthy iPhone 14 Pro design with pill and hole punch display

Apple is finally planning to kill the inelegant kludge (notch) exclusively in the the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max later this year, replacing it with a less obtrusive pill and hole punch design to house the front-facing TrueDepth Camera system.

Recently, the YouTube channel Tech Blood put together an artist’s conception video of the expected iPhone 14 Pro design.

Last month, Display analyst Ross Young reiterated his expectations for the ‌iPhone 14‌ lineup and provided some color on what’s coming in the future.

The pill and hole punch TrueDepth camera system is going to be about the same width as the notch, according to Young, but it will “certainly save some pixels above the holes.”

The new design will be exclusive to Apple’s ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models in 2022, but Young believes that Apple will expand the pill and hole punch design to the entire iPhone 15 lineup in 2023.

Apple’s next-gen iPhone 14 Pro models will get thicker and have a more prominent camera bump on both Pro models, as shared by Max Weinbach on Twitter in March:

14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022

MacDailyNews Take: Good riddance, inelegant kludge!

