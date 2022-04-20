F. Murray Abraham not returning to Apple TV+ series ‘Mythic Quest’

Lionsgate has confirmed that F. Murray Abraham will not be resuming his role as C.W. Longbottom in the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.”

Joy Press for Vanity Fair:

A spokesperson for Lionsgate, the studio that produces the show, confirmed in a statement, “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to season three of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

The 82-year-old actor, who won an Academy Award for his 1984 performance as Antonio Salieri in Amadeus, was a key member of the Mythic Quest ensemble. He plays the character of C.W. Longbottom, a Nebula Award–winning writer who creates narratives for the video game company at the center of the comedy series. Longbottom is hard-drinking, egotistical, and old-school—“a walking cry for sensitivity training,” as The Ringer put it.

Abraham told V.F. last year that his role on Mythic Quest was a “special gift”: “I’ve done a whole lot of work and there are certain things I look for. One of [them] is community. To find that kind of connection and humanity is so hard because it’s so segmented.”