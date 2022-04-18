Led by Johny Srouji, Apple’s silicon team are only interested in the best

Apple’s critically-acclaimed M1 family of chips, which are far more energy-efficient silicon than Intel’s, enable Macs to run much faster and generate less heat, laying the groundwork for a significant resurgence in Apple’s computer line. Apple has now gained control over an essential component just as co-founder Steve Jobs wanted it.

I’ve always wanted to own and control the primary technology in everything we do. — Steve Jobs, October 12, 2004

Tim Higgins for The Wall Street Journal:

Apple has become a “semiconductor juggernaut,” according to Wayne Lam, an analyst at CCS Insight… A former engineering manager said Mr. Srouji’s team had become central to product development and his influence quietly grew over the years, especially as he demonstrated the ability to balance engineering needs and business imperatives. Over the years, Apple spent billions between R&D investment and acquiring smaller companies to bolster its chip team, including Palo Alto Semiconductor, known for its abilities with microprocessors that consume small amounts of power. Since 2015, Mr. Srouji has been part of Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook’s small cadre of direct reports… Outside of Apple’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters, Mr. Srouji is a self-proclaimed car enthusiast with a taste for German engineering. He likes his cars like his chips, he said: “Fast and furious.” Aart de Geus, CEO of Synopsys Inc., which helps Apple and other companies with silicon performance, says that in every meeting he can recall with Mr. Srouji, the executive has pushed participants to continue improving. “They’re only interested in the best,” said Mr. de Geus… In classic Apple style, Mr. Srouji remained mum on what the future might hold, including whether Apple has developed its own powerful processor for an autonomous car, similar to what Tesla has developed. “I’m not going to talk about any of that,” he said laughing.

MacDailyNews Take: Which is why, with the indomitable Mac, Apple finally pitched Intel into the dumpster.

The loss of Srouji would be an terrible one for Apple. In fact, we can’t think of a more valuable Apple SVP. — MacDailyNews, January 15, 2019

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.