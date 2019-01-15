“As Intel’s quest for a new CEO passes six months, one name that has been on the company’s list but hasn’t been previously reported is Apple’s Johny Srouji,” Ina Fried reports for Axios.

“As SVP of hardware technologies, Srouji has overseen the company’s push into, among other things, designing more of its own silicon,” Fried reports. “While not an insider, Srouji does have quite a bit of experience with the chipmaker, having worked at its Israel facility from 1990 to 2005.”

“Intel Corp. has been trying to fill the most prominent role in the $400-billion chip industry for more than six months,” Ian King reports for Bloomberg. “Chairman Andy Bryant told some employees recently that the chipmaker may go with a ‘non-traditional’ candidate, suggesting a CEO from outside the company is a possibility.”

“Intel is scheduled to report earnings on Jan. 24. The board is trying to make its choice ahead of that date, according to one of the people. Possible candidates such as Sanjay Jha, Anand Chandrasekher and Renee James are no longer involved, the people said,” King reports. “Bob Swan, Intel’s chief financial officer, is filling the CEO role on an interim basis and he was on CNBC last week discussing strategy like a full-time leader. However, Swan repeated that he doesn’t want the job permanently.”

King reports, “Former CEO Brian Krzanich was ousted on June 21 after the board discovered he had an extramarital affair with an employee.”

MacDailyNews Take: The loss of Srouji would be an terrible one for Apple. In fact, we can’t think of a more valuable Apple SVP. SEE ALSO:

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]