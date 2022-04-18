Apple said ‘likely’ to land NFL Sunday Ticket for $2.5 billion annually

Apple has reportedly has emerged as the favorite to land the NFL’s Sunday Ticket package, according to Matthew Belloni of PUCK.news.

Mike Florio for NBC Sports:

An unnamed source told Belloni that the deal is actually done, and that it’s being kept under wraps at Apple’s request. The price could land in the range of $2.5 billion per year. DirecTV holds the Sunday Ticket rights through 2022. We’ve previously heard that the winner of the Sunday Ticket package possibly would be able to sell a sliver of the satellite rights, either to people in areas that lack high-speed Internet access or to bars.

MacDailyNews Take: If true, it’s a smart move, if we don’t say so ourselves:

Perhaps Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

See also: MLB: Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ will deliver huge domestic and national audiences – April 13, 2022

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.