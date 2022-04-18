Apple TV+ debuts trailer for new surfing docuseries ‘Make or Break,’ premiering April 29th

Apple TV+ today released the trailer for “Make or Break,” the new seven-part surfing documentary series that delivers behind-the-scenes access to the world’s best surfers as they battle for the World Title at the World Surf League (WSL) Championship Tour (CT).

As previously announced, the soon-to-premiere series has received an early season two renewal, with production underway during the current competition season.

Set to debut globally on Friday, April 29 on Apple TV+, the first season of the series spotlights internationally recognized surfers and features never-before-seen interviews with:

• 11-time world champion and 56-time career victory winner Kelly Slater

• Seven-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore

• Three-time world champion Gabriel Medina

• Two-time world champion Tyler Wright

• 2019 World Champion and Olympic gold medalist Italo Ferreira

• 2021 Olympian Tatiana Weston-Webb

Additional notable surfers featured in “Make or Break” include Morgan Cibilic, Johanne Defay, Leonardo Fioravanti, Jeremy Flores, John John Florence, Filipe Toledo, Kanoa Igarashi, Matt McGillivray, Isabella Nichols and Jack Robinson.

“Make or Break” offers behind-the-scenes access and intimate deep dive into the aspirations, challenges, accomplishments and personal lives of the surfers who compete to remain on the elite 2021 Men’s and Women’s WSL CT, and takes viewers on a journey to stunning surfing locations across the globe. The series follows the 2021 competition, navigating as the league responds to the global pandemic, while exploring the dynamic surfing culture along with timely issues, including diversity, mental health and the physical impact of the sport.

The docuseries is produced for Apple by Box to Box Films, in partnership with the WSL. Executive producers are Oscar and BAFTA winner James Gay-Rees (“Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Amy”), BAFTA nominee Paul Martin (“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”), and WSL CEO Erik Logan and Ryan Holcomb.

“Make or Break” joins Apple TV+’s slate of sports non-fiction programming including “They Call Me Magic,” the broadly anticipated event series chronicling the life and career of two-time NBA Hall of Famer and cultural icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, set to premiere this year on April 22 on Apple TV+, as well as the recently announced new feature documentary about the groundbreaking life and career of seven-time Formula One world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton, and “The Dynasty” documentary event series about the New England Patriots, from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, in association with NFL Films.

Apple TV+ is home to award-winning Apple Originals from today’s most imaginative storytellers. Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with over 240 wins and more than 960 award nominations and counting, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.