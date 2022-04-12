Pegatron suspends iPhone assembly in Shanghai and Kunshan due to draconian Chinese crackdown

Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron has suspended production in Shanghai and Kunshan amid a draconian crackdown that the Chinese Communist Party claims is due to COVID (which we highly doubt; see our Take below).
Apple iPhone assembler Pegatron said it has suspended production in Shanghai and the nearby city of Kunshan amid strict Covid-19 prevention measures, according to multiple reports.
Shanghai authorities have imposed stringent stay-at-home measures… Those government lockdowns, which began in late March, have threatened to disrupt global supply chains. And it shows the risks associated with Apple’s reliance on manufacturing in China.
Pegatron assembles about 20% to 30% of all iPhones, Nikkei Asia reported… “The Pegatron closures throws gasoline on the raging fire which is the supply chain for Apple and other parts of the iPhone ecosystem,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives told CNBC in an email. “This is not the news the bulls want to hear as this amplifies supply chain issues for iPhones just as Apple was seeing an improvement.”
Almost 50% of iPhones are produced at a factory in Henan province, according to a Bank of America research note. But Pegatron’s only active iPhone manufacturing facilities are in Shanghai and Kunshan, according to Nikkei.
MacDailyNews Take: The CCP is currently committing atrocities in Shanghai – starving and imprisoning people; mass killing of people’s pets – and Apple’s CEO, who is often rather vociferous on Twitter about all sorts of issues, whether he understands them fully or at all, has yet to utter a single peep.
Nor, we bet, will Cook ever utter a peep over these actual atrocities.
This comes after years of the CCP committing genocide, crimes against humanity, and torture of Uyghurs and members of other minorities in the Xinjiang region.
Is this CCP crackdown in Shanghai really about COVID or it is actually about something else, such as, oh, perhaps the imposition of control and the message it sends to Chinese citizens?
This current Pegatron issue (minor, but indicative) is what happens when you shortsightedly paint yourself and the company you purport to lead into a corner then fail to realize and correct your mistake in a timely manner.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
5 Comments
We hear a lot of sanctimonious pontification from Apple CEO Tim Cook about all manner of subjects, when it’s easy and safe for him to do so, of course.
He’s very brave that way. Plus, it’s a great way to collect awards from gullible morons.
Having long ago shackled Apple to China in his endless quest of the almighty buck, content to suck off the CCP teat, you won’t hear a bleat about the following from Apple’s Chief Sheep:
It’s hardly surprising that Tim Cook is a cowardly hypocrite. A huge capacity for cowardice and hypocrisy is a requirement to be a Democrat.
Shanghai is not being locked down because of the virus, but because China’s leaders want to control the population.
‘You have 25 million people locked inside their homes,’ said Carlson. ‘You have the largest prison camp in human history.’
Carlson continued: ‘If you believe in democracy, this is repugnant. Twenty-five million people just lost their most basic human rights.
He argued that President Xi Jinping’s government was locking the city down not because of the virus, but because it was the freest place in his country, and posed a threat to his authoritarian country.
‘This is again the richest city in China and you never thought you’d see anything like this,’ he said.
‘So the question is: What is going on here?
‘Obviously, it’s not about COVID. Let’s stop pretending. Shanghai does not have a COVID crisis.
‘Even if Shanghai did have a COVID crisis, we know perfectly well from recent experience this is not the way to handle a COVID crisis.
‘So, from the perspective of China’s central government, the problem is not COVID. The problem is Shanghai itself.’
Tucker was dead on target last night. The Chinese government is horrendous. They only see their billions of citizens as labor. Not humans.