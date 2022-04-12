Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone inks Apple TV+ exclusive deal; ‘Greyhound’ sequel coming

After collaborating on the film “Greyhound” and the just-wrapped WWII series “Masters of the Air,” Playtone partners Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman have inked a multi-year exclusive overall deal with Apple TV+.

Mike Fleming Jr for Deadline:

The pact encompasses series, documentaries and unscripted projects for Apple to develop, produce and distribute globally. Along with Apple Studios and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television, Playtone picked up where it left off telling the WWII story with earlier Emmy winning efforts The Pacific and Band of Brothers, both for HBO. Masters of the Air, with an ensemble of young actors including Elvis star Austin Butler, follows the deeply personal story of the American bomber boys in World War II who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. Apple Original Films and Playtone have begun to move forward on a sequel to Greyhound, the WWII thriller feature that starred Hanks and became one of Apple TV+’s most watched entries.

MacDailyNews Take: Another win for Apple TV+!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. — MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.