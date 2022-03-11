Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply concerned’ over LGBTQ+ law

Apple CEO Tim Cook raised concern on Thursday over LGBTQ laws in the United States, mainly Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Florida lawmakers recently passed a Republican-backed bill prohibiting classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for young (K-3, ages 5-8) students. LGBTQ+ activists have attacked the legislation amid an increasingly partisan debate over what schools should teach children and at what ages.

Reuters:

“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth,” Cook said on Twitter.

MacDailyNews Take: As any parent — which Tim Cook is not — knows, children aged 5-8 (Kindergarten – 3rd grade) do not require and are not ready for classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill passed in the Florida House of Representatives (HB 1557) does not include the word “gay,” severely hampering the veracity of opponents’ hashtag, nor does the bill ban any discussion of topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity. In fact, the bill does not even limit discussion on sex, even though it’s age inappropriate, as any even halfway decent parent knows implicitly.

Florida’s HB 1557 restricts sexual orientation or gender identity instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

Tim Cook should not be “deeply concerned” over HB 1557 – and likely wouldn’t be, had he actually read its text, nor should Tim Cook be tacitly or directly involving the Apple brand in his own personal politics.

Read Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557) here.

