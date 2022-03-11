Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply concerned’ over LGBTQ+ law

Apple CEO Tim Cook raised concern on Thursday over LGBTQ laws in the United States, mainly Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557), which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Florida lawmakers recently passed a Republican-backed bill prohibiting classroom instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity for young (K-3, ages 5-8) students. LGBTQ+ activists have attacked the legislation amid an increasingly partisan debate over what schools should teach children and at what ages.
“As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am deeply concerned about laws being enacted across the country, particularly those focused on our vulnerable youth,” Cook said on Twitter.
MacDailyNews Take: As any parent — which Tim Cook is not — knows, children aged 5-8 (Kindergarten – 3rd grade) do not require and are not ready for classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.
The bill passed in the Florida House of Representatives (HB 1557) does not include the word “gay,” severely hampering the veracity of opponents’ hashtag, nor does the bill ban any discussion of topics relating to sexual orientation and gender identity. In fact, the bill does not even limit discussion on sex, even though it’s age inappropriate, as any even halfway decent parent knows implicitly.
Florida’s HB 1557 restricts sexual orientation or gender identity instruction to students in kindergarten through third grade “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”
Tim Cook should not be “deeply concerned” over HB 1557 – and likely wouldn’t be, had he actually read its text, nor should Tim Cook be tacitly or directly involving the Apple brand in his own personal politics.
Read Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill (HB 1557) here.
27 Comments
The gaystapo speaks
I agree with the MDN take 100%.
I’m waiting to hear Jessie Smollett’s take. I’m pretty sure he’s vested in this matter and he just came upon some time to think/write about it. Besides, credibility is a major factor with any good influencer.
Cook should be more concerned with bringing back “It just works.” Haven’t seen that in years
Hal, we have other concerns in the World these days and certain “memes” once embraced by the Apple Community, become dated and simply expire. Being a company of Culture now presides…something we all need.
As we all know by know, unfortunately, Tim Cook is an obviously damaged virtue signaler who apparently didn’t read the bill, believes what they feed him on MSDNC, or is a bald-faced liar.
As a parent of young children, these sort of political, wrongheaded, bad for kids proclamations from childless Tim Cook make me less inclined to buy Apple products and services.
Confused globalist leftist elites like Tim Cook are scared shitless of Ron DeSantis, as they should be, and are desperately trying to concoct “controversy.”
It’s funny how spectacularly and foolishly they fail. 🤣
DeSantis 2028!
Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis received a phone call this week from Bob Chapek, the CEO of Disney. Chapek asked DeSantis to veto the Parental Rights in Education bill, which bars teachers from instructing children under the age of eight about sex.
“Here’s what I can tell you, in the state of Florida, we are not going to allow them to inject transgenderism into kindergarten. First graders shouldn’t have woke gender ideology imposed in their curriculum and that is what we’re standing for because we’re standing for the kids and we’re standing for the parents,” DeSantis told a group of parents Thursday afternoon.
Disney is the largest corporation in the state, where Disney World is located, and DeSantis didn’t budge. He also called the corporation out for their business in China.
“How do they possibly explain lining their pockets with their relationship from the Communist Party of China? Because that’s what they do, and they make a fortune, and they don’t say a word about the really brutal practices at the hands of the CCP.”
THE SAME GOES FOR APPLE AND TIM COOK.
“… nor should Tim Cook be tacitly or directly involving the Apple brand in his own personal politics.”
BINGO! There’s no room for personal politics among the leadership in a company like Apple. Tim Cook should take a cue from his predecessor on politics in the workplace.
So, Tim Cook really wants public school teachers to talk to your kindergartener about men having sex with each other?
It’s a bad look. Duh.
Why is it so important to Tim Cook that very young children of other people be talked to about sexuality?
It’s actually nauseating as it seems like something that’d be important to groomers, pedophiles, and/or sex traffickers.
Tim Cook should shut up about his own bad, often anti-American politics. He hurts Apple needlessly with his knee-jerk, wrongheaded, and sanctimonious virtue signaling.
“So, Tim Cook really wants public school teachers to talk to your kindergartener about men having sex with each other?”
We finally agree! You should eff yourself!
Who appointed Tim Cook head of the Kevin Spacey lobby?
How about teaching reading, writing and math? You know… number, counting, vowels, consonants, sight words, spelling, short stories, rhyming, etc…. That would be nice for a change.
Tim Cook is “deeply concerned” that he can’t instruct five- to eight-year-olds about LGBTQ+ sex.
Tim Cook should keep his yap shut about topics he doesn’t even remotely understand.
Sincerely,
Mother of three
I demand every 5 year old be taught they can pick their own gender!!!!
I don’t know…I’m all for Let’s Get Biden To Quit instruction in schools.
OMG, I didn’t expect to agree, but I do! Way to go MacDailyNews! I am not interested in what Tim Cooks opinion is on laws that he apparently didn’t even investigate, nor reading about such issues in tech news. Actually same goes for sports, entertainment and the like. Please continue to let me geek out in relative peace.
Thank you for giving me a good reason to unsubscribe from your feed. I’m here to read Apple news, not intolerant commentary.
Protecting the innocence of 5-8 year olds is not intolerance, groomer.
We’ll survive just fine without you and you ilk. In fact, we’ll thrive.
You are welcome to leave. On your way to the unsubscribe button, kindly note that nobody forced you to read what YOU deem to be “intolerant” comments. Seems that YOU might be the intolerant one… are you not being intolerant of people who have a different viewpoint from your own. See ya!
You are a moron.
When the tables turn on Woke — and that day is coming soon — it’s gonna be so fast and hard the left won’t know how it happened.
Spoiler alert, it happened because of crazy shit like teaching gender ideology to children.