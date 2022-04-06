Apple logo to appear on NFL coaches’ headsets in 2022?

For eight years, the Bose logo was painted onto every NFL coaching headset, but Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal reports that Bose is now officially out as a league sponsor. Could the Apple logo replace Bose on NFL coaches’ headsets in 2022?

Mike Florio for NBC Sports:

Bose followed Motorola, after the league went with the shield on its headsets for a season. The question now becomes which NFL partner ends up in that high-profile space. Lefton mentions Apple as a potential headset sponsor, especially if Apple purchases the rights to Sunday Ticket. That would make for some awkward conversations between the league and Microsoft, which supplies the league’s ubiquitous sideline tablets (and which sometimes are referred to as iPads). Whatever the partner, the relationship has real value. Via Lefton, Navigate Research estimates that the headsets are seen, on average, for eight minutes per game.

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, this time around, Apple can get this NFL Sunday Ticket deal done, logos on headsets or not, and ink deals for many more major sports ASAP.

Cook should consider bidding for and winning NFL Sunday Ticket away from Direct TV, buying rights to Premiere League and La Liga games, etc. and making them Apple TV exclusives. Go directly to the sports leagues with boatloads of cash. — MacDailyNews, May 6, 2014

