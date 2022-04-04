Why Apple wants to let you subscribe to your iPhone

Apple is preparing an iPhone hardware subscription service that will revolutionize the buying process, allowing users to essentially lease their iPhone and get a brand new model every year.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Apple’s rationale for doing this is very simple: making more money.

Right now, it’s only really diehard Apple fans that get new iPhones every year… The average iPhone user upgrades the device every three years. That’s actually a less frequent rate than about a decade ago, when carriers pushed subsidies and discounts every two years.

According to Counterpoint Research, the average iPhone sales price is about $825. That means Apple is generating a bit over $800 from the typical iPhone customer every three years.

That’s exactly why Apple is working on a subscription service. What if it could boost that $800 to north of $1,000 and get the old phone back to sell on the secondary market?