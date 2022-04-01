Mac and iPhone hardware subscriptions could be huge win for Apple Services

Apple is reportedly working on hardware subscriptions for its devices, including the iPhone. Unlike installment plans, which Apple’s offered since 2015, the subscription would be more like a lease program with the option to upgrade devices periodically.
Adam Levy for The Motley Fool:
An iPhone subscription service could provide a great complement to Apple’s existing subscription services with significant potential to bundle the service and lock customers into the Apple ecosystem.
Two-thirds of iPhone owners already subscribe to iCloud in some form, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners. Half of iPhone users have an Apple Music subscription, and one-third have an Apple TV+ subscription.
Adding an iPhone subscription to the [Apple One] bundle could make perfect sense. Apple could offer significant savings to its most loyal customers — those who upgrade their iPhone extremely frequently. It could also make it easier for customers to afford the chance to use the most recent iPhone.
Instead of breaking up the cost of an iPhone into simple installments, Apple can instead charge customers close to the depreciation rate on a new iPhone over the course of the first year plus its cost to insure the device. That would theoretically be less than the installment cost of an iPhone purchase with the potential for more frequent trade-ins. The downside is the customer never actually owns the device. On the other hand, about one-third of iPhone purchasers trade in their old device when purchasing a new one.
MacDailyNews Take: Many Mac, iPhone, and iPad users would flock to this subscription services if Apple does indeed offer it – especially those who like to stay current on Apple’s latest and greatest devices. It would allow Apple to sell to most price-sensitive customers while generating even greater loyalty to the company’s products.
I’m not as optimistic about this strategy as Apple or MDN seems to be. I think plenty of customers would prefer to just pay outright or on installments and then keep using their devices for longer. Maybe a select few will see it as a bargain if they constantly want the latest – but your average user, no. The only thing would be if Apple forces people onto the subscription plan by removing the option to pay outright or in installments, which I think would garner a lot of resentment from customers – it already is from application developers who are only offering subscriptions (Adobe Creative Suite, MS Office, etc).
I’m sure it’ll be profitable. Apple could get back a “leased” iPhone after two years (without paying for it), give it some new parts, and sell it as a certified refurb for more profit from same device. But I’m on the trailing edge of tech, not the leading edge 😏 iPhone SE (2016), 2017 MacBook Air, 10.5-inch iPad Pro (last Pro one with Home Button)…