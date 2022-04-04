AppleToo whistleblowers accuse each other of harassment and stalking

A pair of ex-Apple employees who made headlines last year for leading the #AppleToo whistleblower movement against the company have since become embroiled in a legal fight, accusing each other of harassment and stalking.

Theo Wayt for The New York Post:

Cher Scarlett and Ashley Gjøvik co-founded a whistleblower campaign called #AppleToo that last summer and fall published dramatic stories of gender and racial discrimination, sexual harassment and other ills from employees of the famously secretive tech giant.

Most of the hundreds of Apple employees who shared stories through #AppleToo were anonymous. But Scarlett and Gjøvik, who were employed by Apple at the time, both made the risky decision to speak publicly…

But behind the scenes and eventually in public, Scarlett and Gjøvik had a falling-out involving claims of stalking, leaking confidential information and even secretly working on behalf of Apple. The dispute culminated in Gjøvik labeling Scarlett an “evil witch” and Scarlett receiving a restraining order against Gjøvik, court papers show…

Scarlett, a recovering addict, wrote that the harassment — along with her clashes with Apple — was so distressing that it caused her to relapse. She said that she had taken a pill that she said looked like a Percocet but actually contained Fentanyl, sending her “almost immediately into cardiac arrest.”

“I’m alive after two doses of Narcan, 8 minutes of CPR, and a defibrillator jolt to my chest,” Scarlett wrote, requesting donations to a GoFundMe fundraiser for legal and medical expenses.