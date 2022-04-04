AppleToo whistleblowers accuse each other of harassment and stalking

A pair of ex-Apple employees who made headlines last year for leading the #AppleToo whistleblower movement against the company have since become embroiled in a legal fight, accusing each other of harassment and stalking.
Theo Wayt for The New York Post:
Cher Scarlett and Ashley Gjøvik co-founded a whistleblower campaign called #AppleToo that last summer and fall published dramatic stories of gender and racial discrimination, sexual harassment and other ills from employees of the famously secretive tech giant.
Most of the hundreds of Apple employees who shared stories through #AppleToo were anonymous. But Scarlett and Gjøvik, who were employed by Apple at the time, both made the risky decision to speak publicly…
But behind the scenes and eventually in public, Scarlett and Gjøvik had a falling-out involving claims of stalking, leaking confidential information and even secretly working on behalf of Apple. The dispute culminated in Gjøvik labeling Scarlett an “evil witch” and Scarlett receiving a restraining order against Gjøvik, court papers show…
Scarlett, a recovering addict, wrote that the harassment — along with her clashes with Apple — was so distressing that it caused her to relapse. She said that she had taken a pill that she said looked like a Percocet but actually contained Fentanyl, sending her “almost immediately into cardiac arrest.”
“I’m alive after two doses of Narcan, 8 minutes of CPR, and a defibrillator jolt to my chest,” Scarlett wrote, requesting donations to a GoFundMe fundraiser for legal and medical expenses.
MacDailyNews Note: Much more in the full article here.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
7 Comments
Shocker.
Look. This person is ideologically possessed! They can’t comment on anything without bringing their ideology into the discussion!
I wonder why Apple would want to be rid of such stable geniuses? The credibility of their accusations against Apple seems unassailable at this point…
Soooo……
they are “whistleblowing” each other in public?
For everyone to see?
There ought to be RULES against stuff like that.
-Wait, so they MAKE the rules too?….hmmm.
Reading into Scarlett, from her own words, and this lady is mess. How she was ever hired at Apple is beyond me. Tech industry must be hurting for people, when they are down at her level.
Apple has no real competition in smartphones, smartwatches, tablet computers, or now personal computers. Throw in the benefits of Apple’s integrated ecosystem for Continuity features, and the rest of the industry is hopelessly outclassed. It amazes me how so many people are unaware of how much better Apple’s products actually are.
Apple should make a documentary about this and put it on AppleTV+.