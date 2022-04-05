Ex-Apple worker files $5 million lawsuit accusing breach of New York paycheck law

Apple is being accused in a lawsuit filed by an ex-employee of breaching a New York labor law that requires companies to issue weekly paychecks to store workers who do manual labor such as, according to the complaint, “working the sales floor, unboxing products, [emptying] cash registers, and [assisting] customers.”

:

Raven Ramos, who worked at Apple’s Fifth Ave. store in Manhattan for more than seven years, claims the company paid her every other week, rather than weekly, as required by state law. Filed Monday as a class action on behalf of other workers, the complaint seeks “well in excess” of $5 million from Apple for delayed compensation payments under a law often invoked in lawsuits against employers.

MacDailyNews Take: One salient question a lawyer representing Apple might want to ask first off: “Is unboxing products and emptying cash registers really ‘manual labor?'”

What was the spirit of the law when created? Who is the law really intended to protect? One might guess it’d be actual manual laborers.

The class action complaint is here.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.