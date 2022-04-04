Apple declares ‘obsolete’ 11-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple is officially adding three of its older 2014 Mac notebooks to the list of “obsolete” products: the 11-inch and 13-inch MacBook Air and the 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Urian B. for Tech Times:

The three models, which were initially released back in 2014, will officially be added to Apple’s “obsolete products list.” As per Apple’s support page, however, this means that users won’t be getting any more hardware service when they are using products considered “obsolete.”

The page, however, notes that Mac notebooks are still “eligible for an additional battery-only repair,” saying service providers won’t be able to order parts for products that are considered obsolete by Apple…

Obsolete Apple products… are products that were manufactured over seven years ago. With that, a good rule of thumb to know how long an Apple product has is to know the release date and add five years for vintage status and seven years for obsolete status.

With Apple support diminishing over time, it would be more strategic for buyers to make sure they get models that were recently released if they want to experience Apple’s support for a longer time.