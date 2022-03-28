Apple reportedly cuts iPhone SE production by 20% amid rising inflation, war

Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SE units next quarter than originally planned, in one of the first signs that rising inflation and the Ukraine war have started to dent consumer electronics demand, Nikkei Asia reports citing “sources briefed on the matter .”

Apple launched the iPhone SE as its first 5G-capable budget phone less than three weeks ago but is now telling multiple suppliers that it aims to lower production orders by about 2 million to 3 million units for the quarter, citing weaker-than-expected demand, four people told Nikkei Asia. The U.S. tech giant also reduced orders for its AirPods earphones by more than 10 million units for all of 2022, as the company predicted lukewarm demand and wanted to reduce the level of inventories. Apple also asked suppliers to make a couple of million fewer units of the entire iPhone 13 range than previously planned, but said this adjustment was based on seasonal demand.

MacDailyNews Take: Also, iPhone SE sales may be limited in China where store pick-up is unavailable due to continuing COVID lockdowns.

Apple also halted sales in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine which would also affect sales of Apple’s lowest-priced iPhone.

Potential customers for Apple’s entry-level iPhone would logically be most affected by rising prices for essentials and most likely to curtail spending on items such as a new smartphone.

