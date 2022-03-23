Esquire reviews AirPods Max: ‘Apple’s best product in years’

In December 2020, Apple unveiled AirPods Max, innovative wireless headphones that bring the magic of AirPods to an over-ear design with high-fidelity sound. AirPods Max combine a custom acoustic design, H1 chips, and advanced software to power computational audio for a breakthrough listening experience with Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and spatial audio.

Dave Holmes for Esquire:

Hype is at Apple’s core, whether or not the situation warrants it.

That’s why I’m a little stunned that I haven’t seen wall-to-wall ads or media coverage of what is their best new product in ages. Apple’s AirPods Max are their over-ear noise-cancelling headphones, the top of the AirPods line, released in December of 2020 to what must have been some kind of fanfare that I missed. I’m using a new Apple product, it’s immediately indispensable, and it feels like I’m keeping a secret. What the hell’s going on here?

Apple may not be hyping these boys, but I sure will.

Like anyone who travels a decent amount, I’m always on the hunt for a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. I’ve been through my share of Bose and Sony numbers, I’ve been left with sore and sweaty ears, and I’ve accepted that as my fate. The pads on the AirPods Max—mesh, over a legitimately comfy memory foam cushion—create a good seal around my ears, while leaving them cool and dry. With a soft mesh canopy, these are the first headphones I can wear for a full cross-country flight without pulling off to give my head a break…

As someone who goes through a pair of headphones a year, I can say it’s an investment worth making.

The AirPods Max sound exponentially better than any noise-canceling headphones I’ve ever used, and feel much more like I’m not wearing headphones at all.