Apple responds to complaints over iPhone battery drain after iOS 15.4 update

In responding to complaints that the latest iOS 15 update is causing iPhone batteries to drain faster, Apple’s support team has responded and suggested a solution.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

It’s quite common for an iOS update to cause faster than usual draining of an iPhone battery, with it being seen for instance after iOS 14.6. Similarly, users complained about the same problem when the iPhone 12 Pro came out. With the issue affecting an unknown number of iOS 15.4 users, though, Apple has offered an explanation and suggestion. It’s not an acknowledgement of any unusual battery drain issue. Instead, it’s advice that could be applied after any update.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, “iOS 15.4 battery drain” is not a thing. It’s a normal adjustment period after an update. Give it up to 48 hours or normalize.

