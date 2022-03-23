Apple set for ‘monster growth cycle’ over next 12-18 months – analyst

Apple is seeing continued strong demand for its iPhone 13 handsets, Wall Street analysts say. The company is positioned for a “monster growth cycle” over the next year and a half, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in his latest note to clients.

Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:

In a note to clients late Tuesday, JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said Apple is seeing “robust” iPhone 13 demand… U.S. sales trends across various wireless carriers indicate that iPhone 13 sales “remain elevated (compared) to prior iPhone cycles,” he said. However, the supply of iPhone 13 models remains mixed at retailers, given production constraints. Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said Apple is seeing “stellar” iPhone 13 demand globally and an “elongated product cycle.” The momentum will provide a good set-up for the launch of the iPhone 14 this fall, he said in a note to clients late Tuesday. “We believe the company is setting up for a monster growth cycle over the next 12 to 18 months that is not baked into shares at current levels.”

MacDailyNews Take: JPMorgan’s price target for Apple stands at $210. Wedbush’s is at $200.

If you backed up the truck when Apple dipped close to $150, you’re a smarty pants!

