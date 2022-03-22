Apple’s ‘CODA,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘For All Mankind’ and ‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ honored at 2022 Producers Guild Awards

Apple Original Film “CODA,” and acclaimed Apple Original series “Ted Lasso,” “Mythic Quest,” “For All Mankind” and “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” earned top honors at the 2022 Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards, 2022 Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards, Cinema Audio Society (CAS) Awards and the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Awards.

On Saturday, March 19, the PGA Awards announced that Apple has been honored with two PGA Awards across two original series and films, including the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures for the award-winning and history-making film “CODA.” On the television side, global hit comedy sensation “Ted Lasso” was awarded the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy. The winners were announced at the 2022 PGA Awards ceremony at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.

At the 2022 WGA Awards on Sunday, March 20, “CODA” writer/director Siân Heder was recognized with her first-ever WGA Award, landing the honor for Adapted Screenplay for “CODA,” based on the original motion picture “La Famille Belier.” The WGA Awards honor outstanding writing in film, television, new media, news, radio and promotional categories.

To date, Apple Original Films’ three-time Academy Award-nominated film “CODA” has received multiple significant and historic wins and nominations this awards season, and the film’s PGA win tonight marks the continuation of its successful run. The film made history with its Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Supporting actor Troy Kotsur has also become the first Deaf actor to earn a BAFTA, SAG, Critics Choice and Independent Spirit Award for his role in the film.

The second season of “Ted Lasso” was also lauded by the Cinema Audio Society this past weekend, earning its first-ever CAS Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – Half Hour for its episode “Rainbow.”

Lastly, at the 36th annual ASC Awards ceremony on Sunday evening in Hollywood, the acclaimed hit Apple Original comedy series “Mythic Quest” took home the ASC Award for Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series for its episode “Backstory!”

Over the monumental weekend, Apple Original series and films landed seven awards in total:

2022 PGA Awards

• Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures – “CODA” (Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger)

• Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy – “Ted Lasso,” season 2

• Outstanding Short Form Program – “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” season 4

• PGA Innovation Award (celebrating outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media) – “For All Mankind: Time Capsule”

2022 WGA Awards

• Adapted Screenplay – “CODA,” screenplay by Siân Heder, based on the original motion picture “La Famille Belier,” directed by Eric Lartigau, written by Victoria • Bedos, Stanislas Carree de Malberg, Eric Lartigau and Thomas Bidegain

58th Annual CAS Awards

• Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for Television Series – “Ted Lasso,” season 2, episode 5: “Rainbow”

36th Annual ASC Awards

• Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series – “Mythic Quest,” season 2, episode 6: “Backstory!”

The PGA and CAS Award honors for “Ted Lasso” follow the series’ recent sweep at the Critics Choice Awards for the second year in a row, where it was the most-awarded series of the year, earning honors for Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Jason Sudeikis, Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Brett Goldstein, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham. The second season of “Ted Lasso” also recently landed the coveted SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, as well as a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for star and executive producer Sudeikis.

Since the debut of Apple TV+ just over two years ago, Apple’s series and films have earned 231 wins and 950 nominations and have received recognition from the Academy Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTA Awards, PGA Awards, WGA Awards, DGA Awards, Critics Choice Awards, Critics Choice Documentary Awards, NAACP Image Awards, as well as past Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards, and more.

