Apple, WiLAN ink patent licensing agreement settling all pending patent litigation

Quarterhill Inc. subsidiary Wi–LAN Inc. and WiLAN’s subsidiary Polaris Innovations Limited today announced a new patent license agreement with Apple Inc.

WiLAN in a September 2011 lawsuit claimed that Apple’s iPhone 5, 5S, and 6 models infringed its CDMA, HSPA, Wi-Fi and LTE patents.

The Agreement also includes the settlement and dismissal of all litigation pending between WiLAN and Polaris and Apple in the United States, Canada and Germany.

The specific consideration payable under the Agreement and all other terms and conditions are confidential.

MacDailyNews Take: Done!

More WiLAN v. Apple background here.

