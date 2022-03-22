iOS 15.4 instantly scans handwritten text into the Notes app

Last week, iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public. One useful new feature is the addition of a “Scan Text” shortcut for quickly scanning printed or handwritten text into the Notes app on the iPhone and iPad.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

Apple recently shared a video with step-by-step instructions on how to use the Scan Text feature. On a device running iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4, simply open the Notes app, tap the camera icon, tap “Scan Text,” and tap the insert button once the text has been added to the note. The “Scan Text” shortcut has also been added to the Reminders app. On earlier versions of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, scanning text into the Notes app required tapping on a note’s text field and tapping the Live Text icon.

MacDailyNews Take: We like the newer handwritten text scanning method in iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 better!

