Leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematic shows camera bump, pill and hole punch display, and more

Apple’s next-gen iPhone 14 Pro models will get thicker and have a more prominent camera bump on both Pro models, shared by Max Weinbach on Twitter. In addition, his schematics once again show the pill and hole punch display design.

Leaked iPhone 14 Pro schematic shows camera bump, notch changes, and more

It’s important to note that while rumors say the iPhone 14 could ditch the SIM card for the first time, the schematics don’t need to get this right, as it doesn’t impact case makers. On the other hand, the changes to the notch do impact accessory makers.

As you can see in the iPhone 14 Pro Max render [above], it will get slightly smaller than the previous generation at 77.58 mm in width. The height will decrease by 0.1 mm now measuring at 160.7 mm. As previously said, it will get slightly thicker with an increased camera sensor bump.

MacDailyNews Take: Buh-bye, dreadful notch!

