Apple TV app removes option to buy or rent movies on Android TV and Google TV

The Apple TV app on both Android TV and Google TV no longer has an option to purchase or rent movies or TV shows, leading to speculation that the company has intentionally removed the function to bypass Google’s 30% commission fees. Previous movie purchases, of course, remain available to those users.

Rasmus Larsen for FlatPanelsHD:

The Apple TV app arrived on Google TV in early 2021 and on Android TV in the summer of 2021, complete with Apple TV+ access, channels, and the ability to rent and purchase iTunes movies directly on the device. The latest app update has removed the option to rent and purchase movies on Android TV and Google TV devices. The two buttons have been replaced by a new ‘How to Watch’ button which states: “You can buy, rent or subscribe in the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, and other streaming devices.” It is unclear why Apple has downgraded its app on Android TV and Google TV but it could be related to commission rates. Like Apple, Google charges a 30% commission on in-app purchases but not all in-app purchases were covered by the agreement in the past. It is possible that new terms were introduced.

MacDailyNews Take: Interestingly, Apple’s Apple TV app for Android TV support document still states that users can “Buy or rent a movie: Select Buy or Rent, then select the option you want and confirm your purchase or rental. Buy a TV show episode or season: Select Buy, then select the option you want and confirm your purchase.”

