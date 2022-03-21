Apple outage is affecting Apple Music, Apple News, iCloud, and other services

Apple System Status page currently reports the following service outages: App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+, AppleCare on Device, Find My, Apple Maps Display, Maps Routing & Navigation, Maps Search, Maps Traffic, Podcasts, and Radio. Scores other other services are listed as “Resolved Outage.”
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is also reporting that Apple’s corporate and retail systems are down as well, and on the r/sysadmin subreddit, some are reporting that they can’t get into Apple’s business manager portal. A tweet from WhatsAppBetaInfo reveals that the problems can even affect other apps (for example, trying to back up your chat history to iCloud).
Apple has updated its status page to show which services are affected, and the list has already changed a few times.
Apple’s status page for developers was completely down at one point, though it is now showing a number of outages. It too has already changed at least once.
The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment about what might be going on.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a cascade of crashes! What a fun day to be working the phones in Apple support!
Apple System Status page is: https://www.apple.com/support/systemstatus/
No company can guarantee 100% uptime. Its just a fact. As long as there are humans and multiple vendors involved systems will always have outages.
True….on the multiple vendors statement, wonder what ever happened with Apple’s project McQueen, where Apple was going to move their cloud in-house and away from MS Azure and Amazon?
That’s what happens when you shut their movies payment access.
Russian cyber attack.