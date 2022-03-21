Apple resolves widespread services outage

Apple resolved a widespread network outage on Monday that had disrupted services such as Apple News, Apple Music, iCloud, and the App Store for some users and hobbled its internal systems.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

In addition to frustrating Apple customers, the problems prevented corporate employees from working from home and kept retail workers from completing tasks, according to staff members who asked not to be identified. The outage hindered product repairs, swaps and item pickups, and limited corporate workers’ ability to communicate and access internal websites.

Apple told staff that the outage stemmed from domain name system, or DNS, problems. DNS failures occur when a server fails to connect to an internet protocol address, and are often caused by human errors.

The Cupertino, California-based company didn’t respond to requests for comment, but confirmed the problems on its website, saying 15 services were down for “some users.” That included the App Store, Arcade, TV+, music and podcasts.

By around 3:40 p.m New York time, Apple’s website was updated to indicate that the issues were resolved.