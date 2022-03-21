The Guardian reviews Apple’s 5G iPhone SE: ‘More bang for buck for longer than any other smartphone’

Apple earlier this month revealed the third-generation iPhone SE, a powerful new iPhone with exceptional capabilities and performance starting at just $429.

Samuel Gibbs for The Guardian:

Apple’s cut-price iPhone is back and has been upgraded for 2022, with a faster chip and 5G making it an even better bargain than before.

while the phone may look decidedly old school on the outside, internally it is anything but. It has Apple’s latest A15 chip, which is the fastest on the block and the same one in the top of the line iPhone 13 Pro.

The phone is extremely responsive in use and will continue to be so for years… It has 5G, wifi 6, Bluetooth 5, wireless charging, water resistance and all the things you’d expect of a modern phone in 2022.

The iPhone SE is one of the best bargains in modern smartphones. It is not the flashiest or most feature-rich but it offers more bang for buck for longer than any other… Unlike its rivals, it has Apple’s top chip, 5G, the latest version of iOS and will, crucially, be supported for a very long time with software and security updates – it should be safe to use for seven years or more.

The iPhone SE will last longer than any other mid-range phone. And because it is an iPhone, it benefits from a huge ecosystem of third-party accessories, plus you can get it fixed if you break it and the battery can be replaced when it wears out… That makes the iPhone SE the best new smartphone for people who don’t really care about phones – it gets the job done and will last as long as possible.