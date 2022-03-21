With its renewed attention on the Mac, Apple should return to making modern AirPort Wi-Fi routers, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman writes.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

Five years ago, Apple Inc.’s Mac business was a mess.

The MacBook Pro dropped key ports, added a confusing Touch Bar and sacrificed performance in favor of a thin design. The Mac Pro was a disaster for professional users, and key models such as the Mac mini and MacBook Air hadn’t been updated in years. Just as worrisome was Apple backing away from its Mac peripherals: The company stopped making external monitors and Wi-Fi routers.

The story today couldn’t be more different…

Now, I think Apple should go all-in and return to making wireless routers…

When you navigate to Apple’s old AirPort website, you’re referred to three Linksys mesh routers with HomeKit support that Apple sells on its online store. It doesn’t have to be this way. Apple should develop a modern mesh network version of the AirPort Extreme.