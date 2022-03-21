With its renewed attention on the Mac, Apple should return to making modern AirPort Wi-Fi routers, Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman writes.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
Five years ago, Apple Inc.’s Mac business was a mess.
The MacBook Pro dropped key ports, added a confusing Touch Bar and sacrificed performance in favor of a thin design. The Mac Pro was a disaster for professional users, and key models such as the Mac mini and MacBook Air hadn’t been updated in years. Just as worrisome was Apple backing away from its Mac peripherals: The company stopped making external monitors and Wi-Fi routers.
The story today couldn’t be more different…
Now, I think Apple should go all-in and return to making wireless routers…
When you navigate to Apple’s old AirPort website, you’re referred to three Linksys mesh routers with HomeKit support that Apple sells on its online store. It doesn’t have to be this way. Apple should develop a modern mesh network version of the AirPort Extreme.
MacDailyNews Take: This is funny, as we’re currently in the market for a Wi-Fi router to replace a relative’s very aged AirPort Extreme. We wish we had an Apple option, too!
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
12 Comments
We need an Apple extreme line of routers again. I dread the day when I have to rely on what my ISP provides (soon unfortunately I’m afraid).
Still rocking an AirPort Extreme too! Now, more than ever, Apple needs to get back into this market and disrupt the game once again.
Insecure without updates. I switched to Synology. Much more frequent updates but a lot more complicated.
I miss my Airport. Had to replace my Time Capsule that died with an Eero mesh system. Eero isn’t bad at all, but I would have preferred and Apple system.
I was a die hard Airports fan but at some point they just couldn’t support my needs. I too ended up going with the Eero because of the “mesh” capabilities and speeds. With 900 Mbps Eero 6 and 550 Mbps on the extenders, even the most recent Airports could not compete. Plus, the ease of setting up, monitoring, and overall user experience was something Apple would envy. Maybe the quicker solution would be for Apple to buy Eero…….
Amazon bought Eero in 2019.
That’s exactly why I ditched Eero and went with Orbi for a whole-house mesh router. Couldn’t have been more pleased! Worth the $$.
Well there is something I didn’t know. That does creep me out a little but unless Apple was to provide a different solution, I guess I’ll be keeping it.
Both my Airport Extreme towers were damaged in a lightning strike last summer; I replaced them with two Amplifi cubes and have been quite happy with them.
I had an Airport Extreme blitzed by a lighting strike. Of course I purchased another off ebay. When my MIL needed a router for her apt, I bought a used AE. Mine is in the rafters of our 110yr old homes basement and covers the whole home out to the alley in the back and nearly the sidewalk in front and up to the second floor. What more can I need?
Maybe someone can help me out here.
The main advantage to mesh (I was told) is the wireless communication between the radios, which doesn’t slowdown throughput.
If your old Airport Extremes are on a wired network, would that not be as well?
I currently have AT&T’s 1 gig service with wireless 802.11AC and wired extender. It’s range and speed aren’t that bad, but they aren’t amazing.
I still have the original Netgear Orbi tri-band that worked well in a huge house I rented that wasn’t wired and may decide to use these again since there are three radios. which helps as switches for music gear. BUUUUUTT…….
The house I now own is wired so I am considering using the two last Gen Extremes I have, 1 upstairs one down with a separate 5Ghz network (which I miss). Any thoughts???
They are having a server outage across the board, they really need to fix that before going back to routers