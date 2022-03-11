Apple’s most boring new product likely also its most important

Apple’s most boring new product is likely also its most important. No, we’re not talking about Apple’s new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable that’s coming soon for $159. We’re talking about the old/new school iPhone SE 3.
The iPhone SE is boring. Ever since it was introduced it’s been a sort of strange outlier. In its current form, it’s basically a five-year-old design with hand-me-down features. It helps that those features happen to be very nice, but nothing about the SE is new or exciting by anyone’s definition.
Take the fact that the company added 5G to the SE. When Apple introduced the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models, it made a big deal of including what Verizon is fond of calling “ultra-wideband.” That almost no one gets to use the slice of the network that operates on millimeter-wave frequencies doesn’t matter, the promise of extremely-fast mobile internet on a smartphone made for great marketing.
With the SE, however, Apple isn’t even bothering with that version of 5G. Instead, it just included a radio that works with C-band 5G, which Verizon and AT&T turned on last month.
Still, despite the fact that there’s really nothing new here, the iPhone SE could be Apple’s most important product this year.
MacDailyNews Take: iPhone SE 3 is important because pretend iPhones running Android in the SE 3’s price range are trash. Any smartphone buyer with two or more brain cells to rub together will choose a real iPhone over a shoddy, insecure, privacy-trampling knockoff wannabe.
iPhone SE 3 is going to ignite a stampede of Android upgraders!
