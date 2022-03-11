Apple TV+ releases trailer for season two of award-winning series ‘Stillwater,’ premiering March 18th

Apple today released the official trailer for season two of the Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series, “Stillwater,” which is set to premiere with six episodes Friday, March 18th.

A seventh episode, “One Drop Makes an Ocean,” will launch on Friday, April 15th for Earth Day, April 22nd.

The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.

“Stillwater” is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, which spawned additional popular titles featuring the wise panda Stillwater, and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.

Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater” was developed for television in collaboration with changemaker Mallika Chopra, author and CEO of Chopra Global, a health company at the intersection of science and spirituality. The creators of “Stillwater” partnered with Chopra to imagine and deliver a series that teaches children how to be more mindful and meditative, and how to slow down to make thoughtful, empathetic decisions. Since its debut, the series has been globally praised and recognized with awards for its positive impact on kids’ families around the world.

Also this spring, “Doug Unplugs” season two returns with six all-new episodes on April 1. On May 20, “Harriet the Spy,” starring the voice talents of Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch, returns with five all-new episodes.

The expanding and award-winning lineup of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered critically-acclaimed “El Deafo”; “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” and “Harriet the Spy” from The Jim Henson Company; “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show” from Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero; “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory” from Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment; “Get Rolling with Otis” and “Puppy Place”; Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop; Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers”; new series and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including “The Snoopy Show” season two and “Snoopy in Space” season two and “For Auld Lang Syne”; and “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Daytime Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

