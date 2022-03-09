Apple’s new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable coming soon for $159

Apple’s new 3-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable coming soon to the Apple Store for $159. Featuring a black braided design that coils without tangling, this 3-meter cable supports Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 4 data transfer up to 40Gb/s, USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer up to 10Gb/s, DisplayPort video output (HBR3), and charging up to 100W.

Use this cable to connect a Mac with Thunderbolt 3 or 4 (USB-C) ports to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB displays and devices such as Studio Display, Pro Display XDR, docks, and hard drives.

Highlights:

• Transfer data at up to 40Gb/s

• USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer at up to 10Gb/s

• DisplayPort video output (HBR3)

• Connect to Thunderbolt (USB-C) and USB devices and displays

• Up to 100 watts of power delivery

• Braided design that coils without tangling

• Thunderbolt logo helps it stand out from other cables

• Daisy-chain up to six Thunderbolt 3 devices

More info here.

MacDailyNews Take: Beauty. Apple also has a 1.8-meter Thunderbolt 4 Pro Cable available now for $129.

FYI: Cable Matters offers a 2-meter (6.6-foot) 40Gb/s Active Thunderbolt 4 Cable with 100W charging for $59.99 via Amazon.

