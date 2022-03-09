New Apple TV+ ‘Friday Night Baseball’ streaming deal costs Apple $85 million per year

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) on Tuesday announced “Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+ as soon as the regular season begins. The deal reportedly costs Apple $85 million per year.

Mike Ozanian for Forbes:

The new streaming deal between Major League Baseball and Apple is worth $85 million annually over seven years, according to several sources familiar with the agreement who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the terms. Under the new pact, Apple will pay a $55 million rights fee and $30 million worth of advertising. Apple gets the exclusive rights to telecast two Friday Night Baseball games each week (about 50 a season) in the U.S. and in eight countries overseas via Apple TV+. Apple has the right to exit the agreement after the first or second year.

MacDailyNews Take: That’s a deal at that price for Apple TV+ – just $1.7 million per game.

Hopefully, this deal signals that Apple TV+ is about to enter into live, exclusive, sports in a big way!

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.