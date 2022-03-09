Apple’s M1 Ultra Mac Studio keeps its cool with a two-pound heatsink

Apple’s new Mac Studio computer with the new M1 Ultra chip weighs a whopping two pounds more than the Mac Studio with the M1 Max due to differences in the computer’s thermal systems for each chip.

Mitchell Clark for The Verge:

Here’s what the company said in an email to The Verge:

They have the same 370W power supply. The additional weight is due to M1 Ultra having a larger copper thermal module, whereas M1 Max has an aluminum heatsink.

It’s got a heavier metal — at room temperature, copper is 8.96 grams per cubic centimeter, whereas aluminum is a svelte 2.70 grams. That means that, if the design of the heatsinks is exactly the same, the copper version would be over three times heavier than the aluminum one.

We’ll likely have to wait for someone to tear the two versions of the computer down to see if there are any design changes in the Ultra version, but for now, it seems like the M1 Ultra’s added heft can be chalked up to material choices.