Ming-Chi Kuo: No new Mac Pro, iMac Pro, or high-end Mac mini until 2023

Updating a previous prediction he made prior to Apple’s spring event earlier this week, uber-analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted on Friday that Apple will not launch a new high-end Mac mini until 2023, the same as for the Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ and ‌iMac‌ Pro.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Last weekend, Kuo outlined his predictions for Apple’s Mac lineup in 2022 and 2023, claiming that Apple plans to release a new high-end ‌Mac mini‌ and a 27-inch external display without mini-LED in 2022, while an Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ and ‌iMac‌ Pro will not launch until 2023. Today, however, Kuo issued an update to his original tweet to underline that he now believes Apple will launch all of these products no earlier than next year.

[Updated]

2023: Mac Pro, iMac Pro and Mac mini https://t.co/NiloxXy0jv — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 11, 2022

The updated model could see Apple introduce M2 and M2 Pro chips. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also tweeted on Tuesday that Apple has M2 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch ‌iMac‌, and ‌Mac mini‌ in development. Prior rumors suggested a future ‌Mac mini‌ could get a redesign with a smaller chassis, a plexiglass like top, and two-tone color options.

MacDailyNews Note: Testing on the ‌M2‌ is already in process as evidenced by Apple’s testing of the chip on machines running betas of macOS 12.3, macOS 12.4, and macOS 13.

