Apple preps 27-inch mini-LED ‘Studio Display Pro’ for June debut – analyst

Apple is prepping a “Pro” version of its new 27-inch Studio Display featuring a mini-LED display and ProMotion technology, according to one analyst. The new “Studio Display Pro” is expected to debut this June.

The reliable Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), on Thursday offered his predictions regarding Apple’s upcoming display plans this year.

Still expecting a 27” MiniLED display from Apple in June. Guess it might be a Studio Display Pro…Have confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) March 10, 2022

Killian Bell for Cult of Mac:

Young believes production has already started on the new screen, which is expected to make its debut in June — alongside a new Mac Pro. It’s not yet clear what this means for Pro Display XDR, but its days could be numbered. Young suggests Studio Display Pro could replace Apple’s most expensive screen with even more impressive specifications. “The new MiniLED monitor will have around 2X as many MiniLED zones and >7X more LEDs,” he added. “Not sure of exact resolution. Will see if I can find out.”

MacDailyNews Take: So, if “Studio Display Pro” replaces Apple’s Pro Display XDR (starts at $4,999), expect it to be significantly higher priced than the new “Studio Display” which starts at $1,599.

