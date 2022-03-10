Dow Jones tumbles as U.S. inflation soars; Apple shares swoon

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday fell as U.S. inflation reached its highest level since 1982. Apple was among the worst blue chip performers.
Michael Larkin for Investor’s Business Daily:
Stocks were coming under pressure amid spiraling inflation and a breakdown in Ukraine-Russia cease-fire talks.
Inflation worries were stoked as the consumer price index (CPI) came in at the highest level since the early 1980s. It jumped 7.9% in February vs. the same month a year ago, the biggest annual gain since January 1982. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, was up 6.4% on a year ago. This was the highest increase since August 1982.
The Nasdaq was off lows but was still the worst major index. It was off 0.9%… The Dow Jones Industrial Average clambered off session lows but was still giving up 0.4%.
Apple stock was one of the worst laggards on the index, falling nearly 3%. AAPL stock lost ground as it forms a new pattern. The ideal buy point here is 183.04, according to MarketSmith analysis.
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, this too shall pass.
Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!
Shop The Apple Store at Amazon.
9 Comments
“Let’s go Brandon!” Ooooops; everything we knew and loved has already gone now. Nice work ByeDone! Joe the Destroyer strikes again; and again; and again. King of the Grifters and the D.C. Swamp scammers. They hated it when we got a break from 2016-2020.
Just only praying for our country now. :'( :'(
Outsider took office and we got cheap gas, cheap food, increased energy independence, no wars and focus on our own country’s issues.
Establishment hacks get back in and we have massive inflation, medical tyranny, war and need a mortgage for gas.
For you libturds who are too stupid to understand, the first paragraph is talking about Trump. The second one is about dementia Joe and the whore.
Feeling your stupidity yet, libturds?? Americans sure are!
Really?! Putin invading Ukraine is Biden’s fault? Only the most stupid (the Trumptard) could believe this is true
Didn’t dare under Trump, but libturds are too stupid understand that.
I often wonder if libturds that thought Americans were crazy are now realizing that we were right. Then I realized that that’s silly, they can’t think at all. If they could, they wouldn’t be libturds.
Hey, what happened to COVID? We were told by the legacy media that it was the existential issue of our times.
Where did mask theater go?
Poof! COVID is gone. As if simply dragged off the Dock.
COVID ought to tell you all you need to know about the corrupt establishment, their legacy media lapdogs, their authoritarian bent, and their so-called “experts.”
Well Trump DID say that Covid would magically disappear … and it has, just when the liberal media made it disappear to prop up other issues. LOL
We don’t know or appreciate how good our country was under Orange man until it’s gone.